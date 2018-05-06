Italy's Elia Viviani sprinted to victory for a second successive day at the Giro d'Italia as the Big Start in Israel concluded.

The 229 kilometre stage from Beesheba to Eilat was expected to end in a sprint finish, but a three man breakaway sought to spring a surprise.

Unsurprisingly, the home team Israel Cycling Academy were involved, with Canada's Guillaume Boivin in the move.

He was joined by Italian riders Marco Frapporti and Enrico Barbin.

The trio were allowed to stretch their lead to five minutes during the stage, but they were ultimately reeled back in as the sprinters' teams raised the pace towards the finish.

A closely contested sprint saw Vivani come through to take victory in a time of 5 hours, 2min and 9sec, edging out fellow Italian Sacha Modolo.

Ireland's Sam Bennett, who Viviani later accused of forcing him towards the barriers, ended third on the same time.

Rohan Dennis will take the race lead into the rest day as riders head to Italy ©Getty Images

"In the first two hours of racing I felt very bad," said Vivani, who rides for Quick-Step Floors.

"The pressure was off after yesterday's win.

"But I felt better later on.

"I have competed in the Classics so I was ready for 230km today.

"We followed our plan, we only missed Sabatini because he had a flat tyre.

"But the final straight was good for me."

Australia's Rohan Dennis was able to preserve his narrow race lead of one second, having ended safely in the bunch.

The BMC Racing rider is followed by defending champion Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands.

Riders will now transfer to Italy tomorrow, following the controversial Big Start in Israel.

Racing at the Grand Tour will resume with a 198km stage from Catania to Caltagirone on Tuesday (May 8).