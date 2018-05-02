North Korea comfortably dispatched Russia to set up a meeting with South Korea in the quarter-finals of the women's event at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad.

North Korea, whose participation at the tournament is being funded by the International Olympic Committee, cruised into the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over their Russian opponents at the Halmstad Arena.

The win ensured they would go on to face South Korea, who were given a bye, in the last eight.

The match will take place tomorrow and comes after a meeting between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in, supreme leader and President of North and South Korea respectively, last week.

During the historic summit, held in the truce village of Panmunjom, they reaffirmed their commitment to "complete denuclearisation".

Kim and Moon pledged to gradually reduce weapons on both sides, and to push towards turning the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty this year.

It was only the third such meeting between the leaders of the North and South.

Ukraine booked their place in the last eight for the first time as they stunned eighth seeds Singapore ©ITTF

North Korea's progression at the event in the Swedish city was secured in style as they won all three matches without losing a game to take an unassailable lead in the tie.

Kim Song I beat Yana Noskova 11-9, 11-3, 11-5 before Kim Nam-hae ousted Polina Mikhailova 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.

Victory for North Korea was then sealed by Cha Hyo-sim, who beat Mariia Tailakova 11-7, 11-3, 11-4.

Ukraine booked their place in the last eight for the first time as they stunned eighth seeds Singapore 3-2.

Hong Kong also progressed as they dispatched Chinese Taipei 3-1.

Ukraine's reward is a clash with Japan, while Hong Kong will face European champions Romania.

In the men's tournament, 2015 European Champions Portugal squeezed through to the next round by beating the Czech Republic 3-1.

Chinese Taipei also booked their place in the main draw as they defeated Belarus 3-2 in a hard-fought encounter.

