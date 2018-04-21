Retail and commercial banking company NatWest has renewed its title sponsorship of the Island Games until Guernsey 2021, it has been announced.

It extends a relationship between NatWest and the International Island Games Association (IIGA) that stretches back to 1998.

The bank will also be the title sponsor for next year's Island Games in Gibraltar, as well as Guernsey.

NatWest International will also provide financial support for both events through sports development grants.

The Games are contested by 24 member islands around the world.

The event also provides opportunities for cultural exchange and social interaction with visiting teams.

A total of 24 countries and territories compete in the Island Games ©YouTube

"The partnership between the IIGA and NatWest International has made a major contribution to the development of our Games and it has enabled our association to grow, both in size and in knowledge," Jőrgen Pettersson, chairman of the IIGA, said

"We are extremely grateful for the ongoing and enthusiastic support shown by NatWest International which has inspired us to develop the Games into a movement that changes lives and is a catalyst for the development of island communities.”

The most recent edition of the Games was held on the Swedish island of Gotland last year.

Orkney is expected to be awarded the 2023 event.

"We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with the IIGA and are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the NatWest International Island Games," Rob Girard, island director, NatWest International, said.

"I’m looking forward to enjoying a memorable week in Guernsey and continuing to support aspiring athletes with the sports development programme."