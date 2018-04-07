A key meeting of the Calgary City Council is due to take place on Tuesday (April 10) to discuss whether to call a referendum on their bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and, if so, when to hold it.

The Canadian city is one of seven potential bids to have officially registered interest to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by the deadline of March 31.

This does not definitely mean it will go ahead, though, and the Candidature stage of the contest does not officially begin until October.

Provincial and Federal Governments confirmed last week that they would financially pledge a combined CAD$10.5 million (£5.8 million/$8.1 million/€6.6 million) to support the formation of a Bid Corporation.

A spokesperson for the Premier of Alberta has now confirmed that this funding has been committed but that a public ballot would be required before any money could be pledged to hosting the Games.

This suggests that a decision not to hold a referendum by the City Council on Tuesday could risk the whole future of the bid.

Councillors have been told that a public vote would take six months to plan and could cost almost CAS$2 million (£1.1 million/$1.56 million/€1.27 million).

The IOC are due to vote to confirm which cities progress to the candidature stage in October at its 133rd Session in Buenos Aires.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Those chosen would then be due to complete Bid Books containing Government guarantees by January 2019.

The October to January window consequently appears the most likely window for a referendum.

"If you ask me, I would say that’s exactly the window," the city's Mayor Naheed Nenshi told the Calgary Herald.

"But there are people that know a lot more about this than I do, and Council has to make that decision.

"It really is up to Council, and if Council says next week, 'No, we’re not interested in a plebiscite,' then we have to have a real, good conversation around whether that means whether we can continue or not."

Calgary City Government have reportedly also circulated documents revealing their public consultation plans which also acknowledge they face an information problem.

"Public perception around transparency of the city’s exploration of 2026 [Olympics] bid may have been negatively impacted by a perceived lack of detailed information shared with the public up until now," said the document, according to The Globe and Mail.

"Concerted efforts will be required to maintain transparency and offer balanced and neutral information."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has suggested a October to January timeframe for a possible referendum on whether the Canadian city should bid or not for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Mistakes made so far include the incorrect posting of a report prematurely claiming Federal and Provincial Government support last month.

The City Council voted 8-6 in favour of considering a bid last month.

Diane Colley-Urquhart, one of those previously in support, has now said that there are "a lot more risks today than there were two weeks ago" and is considering switching her support, however, which could erase any majority either way.

Sion in Switzerland, Graz in Austria, Stockholm in Sweden, Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and either Milan, Turin or Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy are other interested cities.

A host city is due to be chosen in 2019.