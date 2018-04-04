FIFA 2026 World Cup bidding nation Morocco have criticised football's world governing body for supposedly changing the scoring system just 24 hours before the African nation submitted their bid for the tournament.

The changes to the scoring system see infrastructure, including stadia and hotels, account for 70 per cent of the initial score given to a bid before it can qualify to enter the ballot.

FIFA also wants host cities to have a population of at least 250,000 with an airport capacity of 60 million passengers a year.

The maximum distance between the airport and the host city should be 90 minutes.

These new requirements mean a bid needs to score at least two points out of five.

If it does not, FIFA will terminate the bid's registration and it will not be included in the final vote, which takes place in the Russian capital Moscow on June 13, prior to this year's World Cup.

The new scoring system puts Morocco at a disadvantage, it is claimed, and has been viewed by some in the country as a ploy to throw them out of the race in favour of their sole rival, a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It is claimed the North American effort is the preferred choice of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa has written a letter to Infantino, challenging the organisation and asking if their bid process is transparent.

"You will be aware that this information was of a nature that could affect some or all of the content of the bid book which was being put together by the FRMF," he wrote according to Inside World Football.

"In effect, the scoring system adds several new technical criteria which were not part of the original regulations.

"These elements were never conveyed to the FRMF during the preparation of the bid book.

"The FRMF cannot accept that FIFA can introduce substantial differences at such a critical late stage in the proceedings."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is believed to prefer the joint bid from the US, Canada and Mexico ©Getty Images

As reported by Ahram Online Sports, FIFA rebutted suggestions that any changes had been made to the bidding process.

''Contrary to what the FRMF implies, the hosting requirements, which were clearly set in the bidding registration and other bidding/hosting documents provided in 2017, have not changed," a statement said.

''The scoring system merely provides a methodology for evaluating and documenting the extent to which the bids submitted fulfil those requirements in certain key areas."

FIFA also said that the criteria regarding host cities is relatively flexible.

''A host city could still meet the minimum requirements for transport without meeting such an individual requirement on the location of the airport, in particular, if other criteria are satisfied,'' they said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup host will be announced in Moscow on June 13 ©Getty Images

Morocco's neighbour Algeria are the latest country to back their bid.

Unlike other Arab countries, Saudi Arabia have implied that they will be supporting the joint bid.

This comes after Turki Al Sheikh from the Saudi General Sports Authority met United States Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro yesterday.

Morocco, however, can count on the support of Caribbean island St Lucia.

Despite being a member of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football St Lucia's Minister of Development and Sports Edmund Estephane says his organisation will back the Morocco 2026 bid "200 per cent" according to Inside World Football.