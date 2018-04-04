United World Wrestling (UWW) have announced that Mongolia and India will replace Russia and Iran at the upcoming Men's Freestyle World Cup in the United States.

Late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed the US Embassy in Moscow refused to interview wrestlers from the country who had qualified for the competition - a prerequisite for obtaining entry visas to America.

This was described by Mikhail Degtyarev, chairman of the State Duma's Committee for Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, as a "blow to global sports".

The situation surrounding the Russian wrestlers came following an increase in tensions between the US and Russia following the latter Government's alleged involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

UWW recently banned Alireza Karimi, right, after he refused to compete against an Israeli opponent ©Getty Images

Iran also withdrew from the competition in March.

The Wrestling Federation of Iran (IWF) had earlier courted controversy after abiding by the state policy of not allowing their sportsmen to compete against Israeli opponents.

The Iranian state does not recognise Israel.

UWW banned Iranian athlete Alireza Karimi for six months and national coach Hamidreza Jamshidi for two years last month after they deliberately threw a match to avoid fighting an Israeli opponent.

IWF President Rasoul Khadem resigned from his position in protest at wrestlers being punished because of the county's policy.

India will now compete in Group A alongside hosts the US, Georgia and Japan whilst Mongolia have been placed into Group B alongside Azerbaijan, Cuba and Kazakhstan.

The 2018 UWW Senior Men’s Freestyle Wrestling World Cup is scheduled to be held on April 7 and 8 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.