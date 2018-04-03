Doping in sport is among areas being targeted by The Commonwealth as they seek to use their new office of civil and criminal justice to tackle corruption problems.

This was discussed at a Sports Ministers meeting here today chaired by the organisation's secretary general, Baroness Scotland.

The meeting was attended by Ministers or civil servants from all 53 members of the Commonwealth and marked their first formal coming together since the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

"We're looking at the best practices," Baroness Scotland told insidethegames after the meeting.

"We're looking at what the legislative and regulatory frameworks that are being used by various members of our Commonwealth family look like.

"We were just talking today about how we could use the new office of civil and criminal justice reform to look at whether we can create some best practice framework agreements and framework legislation and hopefully framework-led structures.

"This is an opportunity for us to share what we know because all of us are facing the same challenges in relation to illicit flows, the fact that people are trying to take adventitious advantage of these global networks for corrupt reasons.

"Therefore we know that if we are going to make an impact, we are going to have to join together, just as the criminals join together.

"They know no boundaries and are attacking all of us collectively."

Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland alongside Prince Charles ©Getty Images

The official, a former attorney general for England and Wales, cited doping as a particular problem along with the "unlawful taking of wages", drug trafficking and general corruption.

"This is now our moment to fight back and we know we can only fight back successfully if we fight back together," she added.

"Informing, sharing, brainstorming and working together will give us the sort of capacity that none of us have on our own.

"Thirty-one of our member states are small so we go from the small islands in the Pacific, that have 11,000 people, to the biggest member state of India, who has 1.2 billion.

"So, irrespective of our size, all our countries face the same challenges, but we have differing ability and capacity to face those challenges.

"So what we are doing as a Commonwealth family is using the power of the 53 to work together so as to make sure nobody is left behind - it will be cheaper, better and faster."