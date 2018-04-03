A Commonwealth Sports Universities Network (CSUN) has been launched on the eve of Gold Coast 2018, with the aim to build closer ties between the multi-sport event and the higher education sector.

The initiative was launched by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Brisbane's Griffith University, one of the official partners of Gold Coast 2018 here.

The network looks to create a formal sporting partnership between the CGF and five foundation universities around the Commonwealth.

Griffith University are joined by Canada's University of Ottawa and the University of Toronto.

The list is completed by the University of Johannesburg from South Africa and Strathclyde University in Scotland.

"The Commonwealth Sports Universities Network is an exciting new initiative that builds on our existing research and internship relationships with higher education institutions across the Commonwealth," said Bruce Robertson, CGF vice president.

"The network will ensure the CGF continues to deliver on one of its strategic priorities, of attracting and building on public, private and social partnerships that widely benefit the Commonwealth Sport Movement and in particular Commonwealth athletes and host cities and communities.

"There is palpable excitement and momentum with the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Sports Movement as we head in to the Gold Coast Games and beyond.

"The establishment of this network will strengthen ties as the relevance of the Movement grows.

"We have ambitions to expand the network to include universities all across the Commonwealth, and we look forward to getting started with our work."

Griffith University have been a partner of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Griffith University

It is claimed that the success of the CGF and Griffith University's existing Gold Coast 2018 partnership was the inspiration behind the establishment of the network.

The partnership is said to form a core part of the CGF development programme and will build on and further integrate the internship, research, and evaluation work undertaken by the higher education sector at the Commonwealth Games.

This includes maximising opportunities for coordination, knowledge exchange, internship opportunities and research priorities across recent, future and prospective Commonwealth Games hosts.

Network members are expected to benefit through increased global exposure, internship opportunities for students and educational and research opportunities.

International relationships with other Commonwealth institutions and organisations are also expected to grow out of the initiative.

The CGF expect to learn and gain from academic research on the Commonwealth Games from the universities, as well as internship initiatives and sport development programmes through universities across the Commonwealth.

"This is the first time that a university has taken such a significant role with the organisers of the Commonwealth Games," said Professor Michael Powell, an academic director at Griffith University.

"Previously, universities involved with the Commonwealth Games have provided expertise, volunteers and interns, but never before on the scale and depth of the partnership Griffith University has developed.

"The fruits of our existing partnership with Gold Coast 2018 have been abundant and in line with the broad objectives of the CGF, prompting enthusiastic discussions which have led to this new network's creation."

Griffith University have been involved in several major announcements.

The Games' medals were designed by one of the university's graduates, Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, while design student Janet Turner produced the emblem for the Athletes' Village.

The university also helped with the reveal of the marathon course for the Games.