insidethegames.biz has been nominated for a prestigious award for the second consecutive year.

After winning the Best in Sports Media prize at the Sports Business Awards in 2017, the world's number one Olympic and Paralympic news website has again been shortlisted in the category for the 2018 Awards.

An awards ceremony is now due to be held on June 1 at The Brewery in London.

"To be nominated for the second time is testament to the outstanding hard work which takes place day in, day out at insidethegames.biz," said editor Duncan Mackay.

"It proves once again that we are the number one Olympic website in the world."

insidethegames.biz won the award in 2017 ©ITG

The Sports Business Awards were conceived "to celebrate the hard work and achievements of individuals and teams who make sporting success possible; the organisers, the suppliers, the designers, the administrators, the advisors, the technologists, the marketers and the companies who ensure that the business of sport, in all its various and myriad forms, happens successfully".

A judging panel comprised largely of sporting chief executives and top-class athletes will decide the winners across a host of categories.

This is not the first awards recognition for insidethegames this year, after reporter Liam Morgan and chief feature writer Mike Rowbottom were both shortlisted at the British Sports Journalism Awards.

Also nominated in the Best in Sports Media category are ABB FIA Formula E Championship, ATP Media, BBC Radio and Digital Sport and the European Tour - Access All Areas.