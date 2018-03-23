Uzbekistan veteran Oksana Chusovitina was among the winners on day one of apparatus finals at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup at Doha's Aspire Dome.

The 42-year-old, who won her first two world titles over a quarter-of-a-century ago representing the Soviet Union in 1991, triumphed in the vault final today.

Her consistency proved key as Chusovitina, who has competed at seven Olympic Games for three different teams, posted scores of 14.533 and 14.333.

North Korea's Pyon Rye Yong managed the best individual vault of the final, with a 14.600 second effort, but a less consistent first meant she had to settle for second overall.

Coline Devillard of France took bronze with 13.949.

World parallel bars champion Zou Jingyang was the star across the men's competition today as he scored 15.100 to win the pommel horse final.

Zou Jingyuan of China was among the men's winners today ©Getty Images

Lee Chih Kai of Chinese Taipei took silver, with 14.800, and Alec Yoder of United States the bronze, with 14.700.

Zou also secured a podium finish on the rings as he scored 14.966 for third place.

Igor Radivilov of Ukraine managed 15.266 for gold as Ibrahim Colak of Turkey clinched second place with exactly 15.000.

Dmitrii Lankin of Russia scored 14.733 to win the men's floor competition.

Carlos Edriel Yulo of The Philippines finished 0.3 points behind in second place as Ryohei Kato of Japan scored 14.200 for third.

World Championship bronze medallist Nina Derwael took the day's other victory in the women's uneven bars.

The Belgian star scored 15.300 to defeat Uliana Perebinosova of Russia, second with 14.566, and Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France, third with 14.400.

The World Cup event had been expected to feature a successful return for Japan's two-time Olympic all-around champion Kohei Uchimura but he ultimately failed to qualify for a single final.