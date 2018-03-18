Niyaz Ilyasov delivered gold for hosts Russia on the final day of the International Judo Federation Grand Slam in Ekaterinburg.

The Russian judoka progressed through the rounds at the Palace of Sport to set up a final clash with Belgium’s Toma Nikiforov.

Ilyasov earned two waza-ari scores in the final to secure victory in the men's under-100 kilogram event.

He was joined on the podium by Belarus’ Daniel Mukete and Austria’s Laurin Boehler after they triumphed in bronze medal bouts.

Having earned three titles on the opening day of competition, Japanese success continued as they country doubled their tally.

Rika Takayama emerged as the winner of the women’s under-78kg competition, courtesy of an ippon victory over Germany’s Luise Malzhan in the final.

Malzhan’s team-mate Anna Maria Wagner clinched the first bronze medal, with Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar securing the second.

Japan were assured of success in the men’s under-81kg competition after Sotaro Fujiwara and Takeshi Sasaki both reached the gold medal match.

Fujiwara secured his second Grand Slam triumph in two months, adding to his title in Paris by winning via an ippon against his team-mate.

Bronze medals were earned by Georgia’s Zebeda Rekhviashvili and Irain’s Saeid Mollaei.

Serbia's Aleksandar Kukolj justified his number one ranking by winning gold ©IJF

The sixth and final Japanese gold medal of the Grand Slam was earned by Hyoga Ota as he triumphed in the men’s over 100kg competition.

Three shido penalties were given to Dutch judoka Henk Grol, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, leading to Ota being awarded the victory.

The podium was completed by Brazil’s Rafael Silva and home favourite Tamerlan Bashaev.

World number one Aleksandar Kukolj earned victory in the under-90kg men’s event, with the Serbian producing an impressive display.

He scored two waza-ari score against Belarus’ Yahor Varapayeu to triumph in the final.

Mongolia’s Altanbagana Gantulga clinched the first bronze Italy’s Nicholas Mungai the second.

Brazil’s Maria Portela beat Russia's Taisia Kireeva in the final of the under-70kg event ©IJF

The host nation were denied victory in the women’s under-70kg division, with Taisia Kireeva suffering defeat in the final.

Kireeva was beaten by an ippon score by Brazil’s Maria Portela, the winner securing the world number one ranking as a result.

Portela’s team-mate Barbara Timo and Croatia’s Barbara Matić earned bronze medals.

There was also a gold medal for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Larisa Cerić, the top seed triumphed against Maria Suelen Altheman, due to the Brazilian receiving three shido penalties.

The podium was completed by Brazil’s Beatriz Souza and Germany’s Carolin Weiss.

The next IJF Grand Slam is due to take place in Abu Dhabi between October 26 and 28.

The next IJF Grand Prix is scheduled for Tbilisi between March 30 and April 1.

