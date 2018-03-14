Auckland has been announced as the host of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in 2019.

The event is due to take place at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club in New Zealand’s capital city from November 29 to December 8.

The Championships will prove crucial for countries who have not already earned a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, with berths set to be available.

It is expected that countries will also be using the Championships to determine their chosen sailors for the Olympics.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase New Zealand’s yachting event delivery," David Abercrombie, Yachting New Zealand chief executive, said.

"We learned a lot on the back of the 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championships and this will excite some of those kids and fast track their development into 49ers, 49erFXs and Nacra 17s.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and the Royal Akarana Yacht Club.

"It will be great to deliver an event of this size as a first for the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre."

Olympic silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are expected to be among the New Zealand team at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Auckland next year ©Getty Images

New Zealand last hosted an Olympic-class World Championships in 2015 when the Finn Gold Cup was held in Takapuna.

The hosts will expect to have strong representation at the Championships, with Rio 2016 49erFX silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech expected to compete.

Four-time 49er world champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke potentially could compete as they debate whether to defend their Olympic title.

The duo are currently focused on competing in the Volvo Ocean Race and will also be involved in the 2021 America’s Cup.

ATEED are supporting the event, with a view towards building momentum for the proposed America’s Cup.

"This builds on Auckland's international reputation as a world-class sailing event host city," Stuart Turner, ATEED head of major events, said.

"It will showcase Auckland’s beautiful Waitemata Harbour and get the next generation of Olympic sailors from the around the world out sailing on it.

"It will also support and lift the profile of our marine industry, particularly Auckland’s Olympic-class yacht-building expertise and capacity."