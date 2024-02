The EU-funded Safeguarding Children in Sport (GUARD) initiative kicked off with a transnational meeting in the Croatian capital, attended by representatives from across Europe. It was organised by the Croatian Olympic Committee (NOC Croatia).

The transnational meeting marked the beginning of what could become a globally significant EU-funded project. Morana Paliković Gruden, Vice President of NOC Croatia, and Natalija Havidić, Director of Strategic Planning, Digitalisation and EU Funds at the Croatian Ministry of Tourism and Sports, welcomed the participants and opened the meeting.

Her speeches focused on the need to ensure the safety and well-being of children and young people taking part in sports activities. The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Croatia, NOC Poland, NOC Slovenia, NOC Romania, NOC Greece, NOC Lithuania and the NOC of North Macedonia are partners in the GUARD project.

The Croatian Olympic Committee hosted the event in Zagreb. NOC CROATIA

During the transnational meeting, the project activities, the timetable and the division of tasks between the partner organisations were discussed. Each partner has a role in this structure that needs to be specified. The consortium also approved the official project logo in an event that lasted several days.

On the second day there were two presentations. Zrinka Greblo Jurakić, as a member of the Council of Europe's Pool of International Experts on Safe Sport, presented the research study Game Changers: Enhancing Youth Sport through Child Safeguarding, while Matea Horvat, Work Package 2 Lead and Child Safeguarding Officer of the NOC of Croatia, presented policies, including those of the International Olympic Committee, the EU and national policies.

The GUARD project logo was approved at this meeting. NOC CROATIA

The project aims to change and improve the safeguarding practices in youth sport. Morana Palikovic Gruden said: "This transnational meeting in Zagreb has laid a solid foundation for our joint efforts to protect children in sport. "We look forward to embarking on this journey with our esteemed partners. We are confident that together we can make a significant difference," she added.

Natalija Havidic added: "The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Croatia is proud to be a supporter of the GUARD project and looks forward to contributing to the development of robust safeguarding mechanisms that prioritise the well-being of young athletes."