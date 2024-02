Canada, Miami, and Bulgaria are all set to host three nights of bare-knuckle fighting that promise to be a spectacle. The first will take place in Enoch, Canada and headlines a 10-fight card with a Masson Wong vs. Roman showdown that promises to be unforgettable.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) continues its expansion and spectacular growth. Its pioneering spirit and unique approach to martial arts has captivated fans and athletes alike with the spectacle that surrounds each event. Bare Knuckle Boxing.

The first event took place in 2018, and since then, it has been all about growth. Three more are already scheduled for March and promise to become a benchmark.

BKFC Prospects Canada, 2 March 2024: First up is Masson Wong vs. Roman, a fight that promises to be of unparalleled intensity and skill from Enoch, Alberta, Canada. BKFC Fight Night Miami, 15 March 2024: The action continues with another highly anticipated fight as Davis vs. Wilson takes place in Miami, Florida, USA. BKFC 58 Bulgaria, 22 March 2024: A ghreat duel between Markulev and Kolev is set to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria.







One of the most expected fights will be between Jade Masson-Wong and Gabrielle Roman. Two styles and two fighters with a lot of hunger and desire to make their mark in this discipline. This will be Jade Masson-Wong's fourth fight in the BKFC with two wins and one loss. For Gabrielle Roman, it will be her third fight in the discipline with a record of one win and one draw.

The Miami event marks the return of the BKFC to the city of Florida. The 49th edition of the event will take place in August 2023. The card will be packed with stars at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in The Magic City. On March 15th, Miami will be treated to a lightweight bout between Howard Davis and Sean Wilson at BKFC Fight Night Miami.

The first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event took place in 2018. GETTY IMAGES

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has announced its return to Bulgaria. BKFC 58 is scheduled for Friday 22nd March. The event will be broadcast live from Arena Sofia. Kaloyan Kolev and Toni Markulev will meet in the light heavyweight division. BKFC will return to Bulgaria in the third of the events already prepared. The date is 22nd March. In November, the Arena Sofia hosted a spectacular night.

Davis vs. Wilson in Miami, on the 15th of February in Miami. BKFC

Markulev vs. Kolev, in Bulgaria on 22 March 22. BKFC

8,000 spectators attended the event. The highlight of the event will be the bout between Toni Markulev and Kaloyan Kolev stands out. Kaloyan Kolev (1-0 BKFC, 12-1 MMA) made his bare-knuckle boxing debut in the Bulgarian capital in November. He defeated Amer Abdulnabi. Toni Markulev (11-2 MMA) returns after a period of inactivity. He last fought in 2019. He defeated Andrew Connor in the first round. The Bulgarian MMA fighter will make his debut on 22 March at the BKFC.