Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll has congratulated Olympic kayak champion Ken Wallace following his election to the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Athletes' Commission (AC).

The Beijing 2008 gold medallist had been interim chair of the Commission but has now been officially appointed alongside Samoan Kaino Thomsen-Fuatage, Fiji's Matelita Buadromo, and Kayla Whitelock of New Zealand.

Carroll says Wallace's appointment is significant in the lead-up to Brisbane 2032.

"The Brisbane Games are also a Games for all Oceania," Carroll said.

"To have Ken Wallace and Jess Fox on the Athletes' Commission is very important for Australia.

"Ken will again lead Australia's campaign as Chef de Mission at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year, as he did at Samoa 2019.

"He brings wonderful experience to the ONOC Athletes' Commission having also been deputy Chef de Mission for the Australian Olympic Team in Tokyo 2020 - a role he will reprise in Paris next year.

Ken Wallace had been interim chair of the ONOC Athletes' Commission but has now been officially appointed ©Getty Images

"Our commitment to the Pacific region is strong.

"Previously, the AOC has partnered with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to provide assistance to 76 athletes from 11 countries in the Pacific to train, prepare and ultimately attend the Tokyo 2020 Games against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

"The AOC, as a proud member of ONOC, stands ready to assist our Pacific neighbours as we look towards Paris.

"Earlier this year, AOC President Ian Chesterman was elected to the ONOC Executive Board, emphasising our commitment to ensuring the Pacific region will share in the benefits of Brisbane 2032."

The newly-elected quartet join International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sarah Walker of New Zealand, Papua New Guinea's Ryan Pini, and Australia's Jess Fox on the Commission.

Walker, Pacific Games Council's athlete representative Pini, and IOC Athletes' Commission member Fox automatically get a place on the ONOC AC because of their roles.