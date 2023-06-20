Mass timber could be key material in Brisbane 2032 Athletes' Village

Mass timber will be a preferred construction material when the Brisbane 2032 Athletes' Villages are built, it has been reported.

Queensland Legislative Assembly member Bart Mellish made the claim during a symposium on using timber in business.

The material is seen as a way of fighting climate change and is already being used heavily by organisers of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

"We can see timber as a building material {that} has great potential in achieving the Government's commitment to a climate-positive Games," said Mellish, according to Wood Central.

"We are seeing more public awareness that timber can substitute for steel, concrete and aluminium.

"Timber can perform better than its alternatives.

"Using timber for the Athletes' Village could achieve a dual legacy as a sustainable venue and as lasting affordable accommodation."

Timber is seen as a useful tool in the fight against climate change ©Getty Images

Hamilton Northshore is set to be the home of the Village for the Brisbane 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Satellite accommodation options are also planned in Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Kooralbyn.

The Australian Forest Products Association and Timber Queensland welcomed Mellish's comments.

"This is very exciting for Queensland's forestry and timber sector and nationally," said Mick Stephens, chief executive of Timber Queensland.

"The Palaszczuk Government has firmly recognised the value of timber in the context of creating a climate positive Olympic Games.

"Now the sector and the Government need to work together early with relevant Olympic planning forums to deliver the best outcomes for effective timber supply and venue design, construction and jobs."