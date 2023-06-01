Lappartient to meet with CNOSF leaders as he prepares for Presidency prior to Paris 2024

David Lappartient is due to hold meetings with key figures of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) as he sets his sights on the organisation's Presidency prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lappartient, who currently leads the International Cycling Union, emerged as frontrunner for the position following Brigitte Henriques shock resignation at last week's General Assembly.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has confirmed that he is ready to step up but will only do so with unanimous support from stakeholders.

"I will discuss with each other, the secretary general, the treasurer, the vice-presidents, the members of the board since a priori the date has been set for June 29 for the election to the Board of Directors, according to what I have been told," Lappartient said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"Which is pretty good because it would mean that there would be no vacation.

"We need to get moving quickly.

"Next week I am in Paris for three days for the IOC Coordination Commission, I will try to see the stakeholders and assess things."

The 50-year-old was present at the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations' 47th General Assembly in Lausanne.

David Lappartient intends to lead CNOSF with a hands-on approach if he is elected as the body prepares for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

He spoke with IOC President Thomas Bach who is said to be following the developments very closely given its implications on preparations for Paris 2024, set to take place in just over a year's time.

"The IOC cannot afford to have a CNOSF that is not in working order and in a situation of serenity," Lappartient said.

Should he be successful in his candidacy, the Frenchman aims to rule CNOSF with a hands-on approach.

Despite this, he stated that he will not be giving up his Presidency of the Morbihan Departmental Council or UCI.

"I will be in Paris every week," Lappartient said.

"At the UCI I am present every week [in Switzerland] where I spend two and a half days.

"For me, you can't direct remotely.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has urged for an appointment to be made as soon as possible ©Getty Images

"You don't have to be there 100 per cent of the time, but to think that you can run an institution and never come is true.

"You have to be there if only because there are official representations.

"The President is not expected to do everything but to set the course and make decisions.

"We must share these decisions and exchange with all colleagues.

"I have no doubt that we will be able to find the right mode of operation, but it will require presence."

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has urged the CNOSF to make an appointment as soon as possible to ensure Paris 2024 preparations remain on track.

Secretary general Astrid Guyart is currently serving as Acting President until Henriques' tenure ends on June 29.