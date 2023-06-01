Chelsea to host charity football game to raise money for bombed Ukrainian school

Former and current Ukrainian footballers are playing a charity game at Chelsea Football Club's Stamford Bridge to raise money for a Ukrainian school partially destroyed by Russian shelling last year.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko and Arsenal left back Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain the teams in a 'Game4Ukraine' charity match scheduled for August 5.

The game will involve "legends of Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan", according to Shevchenko.

A school in Chernihiv was damaged due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with rebuilding cost estimated at $1.7 million (£1.36 million/€1.59 million).

The funds will be raised through the United24 platform set up by the Ukrainian Government.

"It’s a very important school because it’s the only one in the region that can give education to the children," Shevchenko told Reuters.

"That school was destroyed by Russian missiles.

"A couple of classes were destroyed.

"Today we heard a lot of stories coming from children, telling how Russian forces come to the houses with guns and scaring the children.

"About parents disappearing and some of them never coming back.

"The most important mission is to take the war out of the minds of children."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced his support for the initiative and hopes it will "unite" the football community to help Ukraine.

"The Game4Ukraine at Stamford Bridge is an opportunity for the football community all over the world to unite, show solidarity, help Ukraine, help our children return to their school desks, and also attract the attention of the entire world community to the war again," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Zinchenko went on to add that he feels the "pain of every Ukrainian child".

"The charity game aims to raise funds for the reconstruction of the school, where children will have their graduation ceremony among the ruins," said Zinchenko, as quoted by BBC.

"They need this school and, as a father, I feel and share the pain of every Ukrainian child.

"I am sure we will see many great players on the pitch, from Arsenal, Chelsea and other top teams."