Victorian residents are questioning whether the state's hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will leave a worthwhile legacy.

A budget of AUD2.6 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.5 billion) has been committed for the Games by the state Government.

The investment left many optimistic for how it would transform the sub-sites of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and Gippsland, in addition to the main city of Melbourne.

Armstrong Creek in Geelong is set to host the swimming and diving in a new facility at a cost of AUD111 million (£58 million/$72 million/€67 million).

However, documents for the construction show the two 50-metre pools will be removed after the Games and replaced with a smaller community pool and sport courts.

Joshua Carmody, who moved to Armstrong Creek seven years ago, feels the Games should be an opportunity to develop long-term infrastructure for the area, as reported by The Age.

The latest Victoria state budget, released earlier this week, did not itemise any of the funding going towards the Games.

This increased fears that a substantial legacy in the regional hubs would need be seen.

Multiple residents of Victoria hope the 2026 Commonwealth Games will lead to investments in transport infrastructure ©Getty Images

Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton has also questioned if AUD2.6 billion will be enough to stage the event.

"The budget didn't address the fact that [construction] costs are increasing," he said, as reported by The Age.

"We still haven’t seen any real progress on some fairly major infrastructure projects."

Commonwealth Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan has predicted that Victoria 2026 would contribute more than AUD3 billion (£1.5 billion/$1.9 million/€1.8 million) to the state's economy.

Allan said procurement for construction work for the Games was not yet finalised, which meant individual project costs were unknown hence why they were absent from the budget.

There are concerns that the cost of the Games would exceed the earmarked AUD2.6 billion due to the different sites.

It is thought the spread of the venues would complicate logistical operations and add to the cost.