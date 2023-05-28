Queensland residents have included a forest, community sport for children, and "making Brisbane the sporting capital of Australia" in their hopes of contributing towards the legacy of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Approximately 14,000 ideas were submitted by members of the public to the "Elevate 2042" plan.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games have never been about a few weeks of spectacle," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"They are about making the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Just as South Bank is a legacy of Expo 88, we are planning now for what the legacy of 2032 will be.

"Pleasingly, bold ideas were suggested on what we can advance by hosting the Games in our backyard.

"These ideas came from across the state, and beyond.

"That tells me people are embracing this opportunity and I encourage everyone to play their part."

The South Bank Parklands, an idea born out of the World Expo 88, helped regenerate South Brisbane and Australian officials are hoping for a similar legacy from the 2032 Olympics ©Queensland Government

The South Bank Parklands, consisting of a mixture of rainforest, water, grassed areas and plazas, as well as features such as the riverfront promenade, the Streets Beach, the Grand Arbour, the Courier Mail Piazza, the Nepalese Peace Pagoda, the Wheel of Brisbane, restaurants, shops and fountains, are located at South Bank within the suburb of South Brisbane.

The area, on the transformed site of Brisbane's World Expo 88, the largest event of the 1988 Australia's Bicentennial celebrations of the arrival of the First Fleet in Sydney Harbour, was officially opened to the public in 1992.

It is also home to the Queensland Conservatorium.

The "Elevate 2042" scheme focuses on the years leading up to the Games and the 10 years after in order to maximise the economic, social, environmental, and other benefits of the event.

The majority of suggestions fell under four categories: sport, health and social inclusion, a better future for the environment, connecting regionally and globally, and economy, jobs, and innovation.

Key suggestions included "building the most sustainable venues", a First Nations cultural centre, innovation clusters focusing on bio-medical and environmental technology and enhanced and inclusive mass transit solutions.

Queensland Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, centre, hopes local communities can help to shape the legacy of Brisbane 2032 ©Queensland Government

"This is the next step in making the most of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games here in Queensland," said Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympic and Paralympic Sport and Engagement Stirling Hinchliffe.

"Elevate 2042 brings together the community's Hopes and Dreams for 2032 Games legacy and the brightest, considered ideas of the March Legacy Forum in Brisbane.

"A considerable amount of formal and informal discussion on many great ideas for economic and lifestyle legacy has already occurred.

"The Elevate 2042 paper presents a further opportunity for the broader Queensland and Australian community to shape the longer-term benefits of delivering the world's biggest event."

The final Brisbane 2032 legacy plan is due to be released in the latter stages of this year in partnership between the Queensland Government, Australian Government, Australian Olympic Committee and more.