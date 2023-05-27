The Dominican Republic is set to be represented by 686 athletes at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

The number was announced during the latest Dominican Olympic Committee (COD) meeting for the Games which is set to take place from June 23 to July 8.

COD technical director Juan Antonio Febles confirmed the figure at the briefing with National Federations.

It was also attended by the body's President Garibauldy Bautista and Chef de Mission José Miguel Robiou.

The Dominican Republic is the sixth-most successful country in the history of the American and Caribbean Games.

The nation has 172 gold, 279 silver, and 435 bronze medals while Cuba lead the all-time standings with 1,854 golds.

San Salvador is set to host the Central American and Caribbean Games from June 23 to July 8 this year ©Getty Images

The Dominican Republic is then due to host the Games in 2026, which is due to be the 25th edition, in Santo Domingo.

It will be the country's third hosting following Santo Domingo 1974 and Santiago de los Cabelleros 1986.

This year's Games were originally due to take place in Panama until the country's Government withdrew as hosts in July 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Salvador was then chosen as the replacement in May 2021.

Due to infrastructure and schedule issues, seven sports were relocated to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

These are equestrian, canoeing, hockey, modern pentathlon, racquetball, taekwondo, and shooting.