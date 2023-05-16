World Taekwondo is assessing whether or not to allow Russia's Maksim Khramtsov and Vladislav Larin at its upcoming World Championships in Baku scheduled for May 29 to June 5 after the pair openly supported the war in Ukraine.

The Taekwondo Union of Russia had initially included the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions in a team set to compete as neutral athletes in the Azeri capital.

World Taekwondo is currently operating a three-step process to decide whether the pair, and other war-supporting athletes, should be able to compete.

"First is verification by the Member National Association, followed by individual-led confirmation by the athletes and support personnel, before the final assessment and approval by the Review Committee," the governing body told insidethegames.

It did not state an exact date for the conclusion of the process but it is expected by the end of next week at the latest.

Khramtsov became the first Russian taekwondo champion at the Games, competing under the Russian Olympic Committee name, and has since shown his support for President Vladimir Putin.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin)," the 25-year-old said in a birthday message to Putin last October.

"On behalf of all the athletes of the city of Nizhnevartovsk and myself, I would like to congratulate you on your anniversary.

"We deeply appreciate your support of the sports.

"We promise to decently represent our country on the international stage.

"We love you, we treasure you and we support you.

"Happy birthday to you."

The video was also accompanied by a written post in which Khramtsov used the letter Z, a symbol of the Russian military, three times.

Furthermore, he has also "liked" social media posts from Vladimir Mineev.

Mineev is a Russian mixed martial arts fighter who joined the Russian army to fight against Ukraine and has urged other sportsmen to do the same in posts that Khramtsov has supported.

Larin, who won gold in the men's over-80-kilograms category in Tokyo, also publicly showed his approval for the invasion.

The 27-year-old appeared in a video requesting for Russians to donate to the armed forces, with contributions going towards the purchase of medicine and ammunition.

Maksim Khramtsov became the first Olympic taekwondo champion from Russia at Tokyo 2020 but may not get to defend his title in Paris due to his support of the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

At the end, the letter Z is also shown.

"Friends, let's unite together and support the mobilised guys who are currently defending our Motherland," he said.

As a result of his role in the video, he has been accused of financing terrorism and "a criminal case should be initiated against him", as reported by Base of Ukrainian Sports.

The video was distributed by the Petrozavodsk City District Administration.

It is claimed that the film resulted in more than RUB170,000 (£1,700/$2,100/€1,900) being donated to the Russian army.

World Taekwondo is one of several International Federations to reverse its stance on Russian and Belarusian participation following the IOC suggestion earlier this year.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the global governing body recommended an outright ban on all athletes from the two countries.

A new set of recommendations released in March encouraged the athletes to be allowed to compete as neutrals provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the armed forces.