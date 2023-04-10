Colombia has praised the International Boxing Association (IBA) funding which helped the country excel at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The South American nation was backed last month by the Financial Support Programme which provides assistance to less fortunate nations.

Their team went on to claim two silvers and two bronzes among their nine athletes participating.

Rafael Iznaga Hernandez, the head coach of Colombia, was thankful towards the IBA for their support.

"We are very grateful to the IBA for providing us with the financial support to come to the event," said Hernandez.

"The IBA has been supporting us also for a few other tournaments.

"We would like also to express our gratitude to the IBA President Umar Kremlev for his continuous support."

Colombia's boxing team for women has struggled to raise funds to prepare for competitions ©Getty Images

The lack of funding had caused Colombia's preparations for New Delhi to be halted, yet Colombian Boxing Federation President Alberto Torres Martinez found a way to help the team.

"We had been preparing intensively for the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships since the end of January," Hernandez added.

"Unfortunately, we could not concentrate on the Championships before because of the lack of funds in our National Federation.

"Fortunately, the President of our Federation managed to get a budget for us.

"We started training even harder in the gym using new experiences and organising more sparring."

Yeni Arias in the bantamweight and Angie Paola Valdez at lightweight won silver for Colombia.

The two bronzes they won were by Camila Camilo at light welterweight and Ingrit Valencia at light flyweight.

"We have much experience in participating in the World Championships," Hernandez said.

"For Ingrit Valencia and Yeni Arias this is their fourth world tournament.

The Colombian women's boxing team won four medals at the IBA World Championships ©IBA

"For some girls, especially for Angie Paola, this is a special tournament and the first World Championships, and they already have medals.

"The girls have already won gold medals at continental championships.

"Now it’s time they achieved world and Olympic gold.

"We are proud of the boxing development in the country starting from the grassroots levels.

"IBA prize money is crucial for the athletes.

"In the past, the boxers brought home only medals from the IBA tournaments.

"In our country, most of the boxers are coming from low-income families and for them, prize money is a big incentive to keep training to be able to buy houses for their parents and their own property as well."

The IBA has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2019 and has been stripped of its right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament for the second consecutive Games at Paris 2024.

The IOC has listed concerns including alleged corruption, finances and refereeing and judging, while Russian President Kremlev has allowed Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flag despite the invasion of Ukraine.

A number of countries boycotted the Women's World Championships in New Delhi, with the IBA offering to fund the participation of athletes affected.