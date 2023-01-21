The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) is set to organise the African Athletes' Forum in Algiers from March 11 to 12.

The event, as part of the ANOCA strategic plan to boost sport and Olympism, will be in collaboration with the Olympic Solidarity and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Department.

The Forum will focus on creating a framework to understand how to provide better care for African athletes.

A brainstorming session on post-career and socio-professional lives of athletes have also been planned.

"ANOCA thanks Olympic Solidarity and especially the International Olympic Committee for their invaluable support to African athletes through multiple actions already recorded, just like this African Athletes Forum," a statement from ANOCA said.

Algiers will host the African Athletes' Forum this year ©Getty Images

"ANOCA has been able to award Olympic scholarships to many African athletes thanks to constant substantial support from Olympic Solidarity.

"The African Athletes Forum will keep up this ideal of solidarity."

After consulting with athletes, the event will help design strategies to address problems faced by athletes.

Tunis held an online forum for African athletes in 2021, chaired by ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf.

Berraf was re-elected as ANOCA President, defeating Lydia Nsekera in May 2021.