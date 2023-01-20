International Federation of Sport Climbing to adopt new safeguarding measures in 2024

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) is to adopt new protection measures for athletes at its events in 2024, following its most-recent Executive Board meeting.

During the meeting, the IFSC evaluated how to better safeguard in the sport, while promoting fair competition.

It follows on from the 2022 update, which required athletes to undergo body mass index (BMI) screening, in response to significant amenorrhea and hormonal disturbances in elite female athletes, often associated with being underweight.

Eating behaviour questions are asked and blood tests are taken before athletes can be given a licence to compete.

Although details of the IFSC changes have not been made public yet, the 2022 health update was referenced by the organisation, meaning improvements in this area are likely.

The IFSC rules currently require athletes to receive a BMI check ©Getty Images

"These measures will be implemented in 2024, in addition to what has already been in place in 2021 and 2022, and, just like the current measures, they may result in the suspension of an athlete's licence," read the statement.

New age limits are to be considered for 2024 with the next IFSC General Assembly, set to take place in Singapore.

The IFSC allows athletes as young as 16 to compete as of now.

A series of educational activities are to be set up for National Federations, team officials and athletes, providing resources to remain healthy.

A list of medical exams the IFSC Medical & Anti-Doping Commission will adopt - that must be completed for an athlete to receive their licence - is to be released too.

"We, as the world governing body of sport climbing, feel the essential mandate to always put our athletes first, and protect them," added IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

Now, the IFSC is to consult with the likes of the Medical Commission, Athletes' Commission, the International Olympic Committee and its legal experts.