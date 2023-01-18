Seoul, Tallinn and Salzburg provisionally awarded ISU figure skating events in 2025 and 2026

The International Skating Union (ISU) Council has provisionally allocated three major figure skating events in 2025 and 2026 to Seoul, Tallinn and Salzburg.

South Korean capital Seoul is set to stage the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships for the third time from February 4 to 9 2025.

It has previously staged the event in 2015 and 2020.

Cha Jun-hwan in the men's singles became only South Korea's second gold medallist at the Four Continents Championships in Tallinn last year.

Colorado Springs in the United States and Shanghai in China have already been awarded the 2023 and 2024 editions respectively.

China's capital Beijing had also bid for the 2025 edition.

Estonia's capital Tallinn is set to host the World Junior Figure Skating Championships for the fourth time in 12 years from March 2 to 8 2026.

Tallinn has held several recent major figure skating events, including the 2022 European Championships ©Getty Images

Having never previously staged the World Junior Championships, the opening of the Tondiraba Ice Hall in 2014 led to Tallinn hosting the 2015, 2020 and 2022 editions.

It has staged other major figure skating events including last year's European Championships.

Calgary in Canada, Taipei in Taiwan and Debrecen in Hungary have been lined up as the next three hosts for the event.

Tallinn staved off competition from Beijing and Taipei.

Salzburg was the other city provisionally awarded an event by the ISU Council at its latest meeting, with the Austrian city due to host the World Synchronised Skating Championships on April 10 and 11 2026.

This event has been held since 2000, with 2026 set to mark the first time it has been staged in Austria.

Lake Placid in the US, Croatia's capital Zagreb and Tampere in Finland are all scheduled hosts of the Championships in the next three years.