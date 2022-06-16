Gemma Frizelle is set to make her second Commonwealth Games appearance at Birmingham 2022 after competing at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Wales has selected 13 gymnasts to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Gemma Frizelle, Elizabeth Popova, and Lauryn Carpenter have been chosen in the rhythmic gymnastics competition while Rio 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan, Joe Cemlyn-Jones, Josh Cook, Emil Barber, and Jacob Edwards have made it to the men's artistic gymnastics squad.

Mia Evans, Jea Maracha, Sofia Micallef, Mali Morgan, and Poppy Stickler make up the rest of the delegation on the women's artistic line-up.

"We are thrilled to announce our gymnasts who will travel to Birmingham to represent their country this summer," said Jo Coombs, performance director at Welsh Gymnastics.

"This team announcement is the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work, dedication and commitment in a cycle that has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Preparation for these Games has been like no other and has taken all the coaches, gymnasts and support staff innovation and commitment to enable us all to continue training, competing and mentally being ready for what lies ahead.

"We couldn’t be prouder of all who have been chosen to compete at the Games."

Frizelle and Cook are returning for their second Commonwealth Games appearances having featured at Gold Coast 2018 while the other 11 athletes are set to make their debuts.

"For gymnastics, this is a huge opportunity to showcase Welsh talent," said Coombs.

"It is the only opportunity in gymnastics for gymnasts to represent Wales at a major event allowing us to be in a very privileged position of promoting gymnastics in Wales for Wales.

"The gymnasts are so passionate and proud to represent their country and be part of supporting the growth of the sport into the future.

"We wish them all well and can’t wait to see what the Welsh Gymnastics’ 2022 Commonwealth Games team achieve."

The artistic gymnastics competition is scheduled to take place at Arena Birmingham across five days between July 29 and August 2, before rhythmic gymnastics is due to take centre stage at the same venue from August 4 to 6.