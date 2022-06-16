England has named a 35-member cycling team that is set to compete at Birmingham 2022 ©Team England

Five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny and double Paralympic gold medallist Steve Bate headline a 35-strong cycling team set to represent England at their home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, due to begin next month.

The line-up also includes Olympic omnium champion Matt Walls, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and world omnium champion Ethan Hayter, Paralympic silver medallist and road world champion Sophie Unwin and mountain bike world champion Evie Richards.

"I cannot wait to get on my bike again at the Commonwealth Games for Team England," said Dame Laura.

"There's nothing better than going out on track in front of a home Games crowd...especially at the Lee Valley VeloPark; a place with one or two happy memories for me!"

The track competition at Birmingham 2022 is set to take place at Lee Valley VeloPark in London from July 29 to August 1, while mountain biking competition is scheduled for Cannock Chase Forest on August 3 with the time trials due to start and finish in West Park in Wolverhampton on August 4.

The Lee Valley VeloPark is set to host Birmingham 2022's track cycling events from July 29 to August 1 ©ITG
The Lee Valley VeloPark is set to host Birmingham 2022's track cycling events from July 29 to August 1 ©ITG

The road races are then set to start and finish in Warwick's St Nicholas Park on August 7.

"You rarely get to race for Team England so I can’t wait for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere of it being a home Games," said track sprinter Milly Tanner.

"If I had a penny for the amount of times I’ve heard that the London 2012 Olympic atmosphere was the best they’ve ever experienced - I’d be rich!

"I really hope I can experience something similar in the same velodrome 10 years later!"

England's delegation for the Games, scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, is set to comprise of more than 400 athletes.

Provided the event goes ahead, Birmingham will be the third English host after London in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games, and Manchester in 2002.  