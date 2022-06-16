Marín exits but Axelsen storms on at BWF Indonesia Open

Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marín was among the casualties as second round matches were played at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

Spain's Rio 2016 champion, the fifth seed at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno, lost 21-17, 21-18 to China's Asian gold medallist Wang Zhiyi.

Wang has booked a place in the quarter-finals against top seed and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi who won an all-Japanese contest today over Sayaka Takahashi.

Yamaguchi was leading 21-11, 5-1 and her opponent then retired.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yufei needed three games to knock out Chinese compatriot Zhang Yiman and advance to the last eight.

Chen eventually came through 21-10, 15-21, 21-12.

Second seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei, who Chen beat in the Tokyo 2020 final, had to come from behind to knock out Iris Wang of the United States, 15-21, 21-16, 21-9.

South Korea's third seed An Se-young, the defending Indonesia Open champion, won 21-14, 21-11 against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen marched into the quarter-finals ©Getty Images

In the men's event, reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark marched on comfortably.

Top seed Axelsen, who is looking to win the event for the second year in a row, saw off China's Lu Guangzu 21-17, 21-9.

Chou Tien-chen, Chinese Taipei's fourth seed, was a big name to exit after he was beaten 21-18, 21-13 by Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

Indonesia's fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting is now the next highest player left in the draw thanks to his 21-17, 21-9 win over Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Ginting will now meet Axelsen in tomorrow's quarter-finals.

Singapore's reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is unseeded, progressed after a 21-16, 21-9 success over Toma Junior Popov of France.

The tournament is ranked as a Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour.