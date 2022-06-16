Canada's seven-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak is set to skip the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Canada's most decorated summer Olympian Penny Oleksiak has announced that she plans to miss the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, although she will compete at the upcoming International Swimming Federation World Championships in Budapest.

Oleksiak, who took her Olympic medal haul up to seven at Tokyo 2020 with a silver in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle relay and bronze in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay, cited a desire to focus on Paris 2024.

"I am excited to compete at [the] World Championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2023 season and into Paris 2024," she said, as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

She added: "It was hard to make this decision so close to the Games.

"I look forward to racing with my team-mates at Worlds, and cheering them on from a distance during Commonwealth Games.

"I know it's going to be an exciting summer."

Aquatics events at Birmingham 2022 are due to be held at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre ©Birmingham 2022

Swimming Canada coach John Atkinson backed Oleksiak's decision, given the congested nature of the sport's calendar.

"The international competition calendar has become compressed in an unprecedented way with three long-course World Championships in 17 months, and this year adding a Commonwealth Games shortly after the Worlds," Atkinson said.

Oleksiak was 100m freestyle Olympic champion at Rio 2016, and won three silver medals at the last Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018 in the 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays.

In February, FINA announced that an additional World Championships would be staged in Budapest this year, after the planned event in Fukuoka was postponed until July 2023.

Competition is due to run from Saturday (June 18) to July 3 in the Hungarian capital.

Qatar's capital Doha remains scheduled to host a FINA World Championships in January 2024.

Swimming events are due to be held at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre at Birmingham 2022 from July 29 to August 3, followed by diving from August 4 to 8.