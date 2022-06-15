The official posters for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been launched during a special event at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

They are the work of Bouthayna Al Muftah, a female Qatari artist who has designed seven other posters for the event.

"I wanted each poster to show celebration and football fandom in Qatar," Al Muftah said.

The main poster depicts the "gutra" and "agal" traditional headwear being thrown in the air in a celebratory manner.

"This is something fans do here when a goal is scored," Al Muftah explained.

"My main inspiration was the concept of collective memory as most of my work focuses on past experiences, memories, tying them to the present and archiving them in a contemporary manner.

"I wanted the posters to follow this theme and tell the story of Qatar’s football culture.

"I feel like I represent every Qatari and every Arab, to be able to work on a World Cup project still seems surreal, I hope I can represent my country in the best way possible."

World Cup organisers have also hailed the designs.

"These stunning posters symbolise our love of football and our excitement at hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world," said 2022 World Cup deputy director general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Khalid Al Mawlawi.

The motif of traditional headgear has also featured heavily in the design of the Al Thumama Stadium and also the mascot La'eeb.

"The official poster for Qatar 2022 is an atmospheric reflection of Qatar’s artistic and football heritage.

"We are very proud of this beautiful series of posters that portray Qatar’s passion for football and shines a global spotlight on such a talented, female local artist," said FIFA marketing director Jean-François Pathy.