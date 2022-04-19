Australian Para cyclist Gordon Allan has broken the C2 flying 200 metres time trial world record twice with the International Cycling Federation (UCI) yet to ratify the timings.

Allan, who broke the record first at the 2022 AusCycling Track National Championships, did it again at the 2022 Oceania Track Cycling Championships.

Allan’s time of 11.987 beat Frenchman Alexandre Léauté’s 11.990 by 0.003 seconds.

The 24-year-old bettered that at the Oceania Championships with 11.973.

Allan previously broke the C2 1000m time trial record with a time of 1:12.873 at the 2019 UCI Para-cycling World Championships.

"It feels good, really good," Allan said.

"It was great to be able to back up after TrackNats and put in a fast ride after just going under the world record the week before.

"It was definitely a focus of mine to see if I could shave off some more time during Oceanias.

Frenchman Alexandre Léauté held the C2 flying 200m time trial world record before Gordon Allan broke it ©Getty Images

"We only get to do this event at Nationals and World Champs but it’s one I really like!

"Bit of a surprise I guess, you never know what you’ll do when you do a 200 - you have a target time but it was good to break the record.

"About a 0.3 (of a second) personal best for me, which is pretty good, so it was only just under the record but a record is a record - still counts!"

The Paralympian won two titles each at the National Championships an Oceania Track Cycling Championships.

Allan has won a silver and bronze at the 2019 and 2020 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships, respectively.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, he finished fifth in the men’s C1–3 time trial and ninth in the C1–5 mixed team sprint.