Organisers of the Munich 2022 European Championships have released a hidden-object picture as part of a new partnership with banking company Sparkasse-Finanzgruppe.

The picture was created by Bavarian artist Daniela Grabner and will be shown in numerous branches of the multi-sport event's new premium partner.

It will also be displayed in public spaces across Munich.

People will be able to enter a competition which asks them to identify the correct number of bicycles in the picture.

Those who reach the correct answer will enter a raffle to win two tickets for the European Championships.

Sparkasse-Finanzgruppe has become Munich 2022's largest non-governmental sports sponsor in a deal which is being jointly supported by Stadtsparkasse München, the Savings Banks Association of Bavaria and the Sports Sponsorship of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association.

"There has been an excellent cooperation with Stadtsparkasse München in Olympiapark for several years," said Klaus Cyron, head of the Munich 2022 European Championships Organising Committee.

Fans will be entered into a raffle for free tickets if they correctly guess how many bicycles, Sparkasse-Finanzgruppe logos and pretzels are in the hidden object picture ©Munich 2022

"It is great that this cooperation has now turned into a premium partnership with the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe at the European Championships 2022."

Marion Schöne, managing director of Olympiapark München, added: "We are looking forward to the content and activations of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, which will enrich the European Championships 2022.

"I'm also really excited about the hidden object picture, which illustrates how the whole of Munich will be influenced by the biggest multi-sport event in 50 years and can be seen at our Premium Partners and in the city."

The hidden object picture will also be displayed in BMW Welt until August 21, with those who can guess the correct amount of pretzels in the art also entered into a raffle for two free tickets to Munich 2022.

Sparkasse-Finanzgruppe becomes the second Munich 2022 premier partner, joining the BMW Group.