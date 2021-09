The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has suspended the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina in São Paulo after four players were accused of falsifying documents relating to their required COVID-19 quarantine.

Four Argentine players - Emi Buendía, Emi Martínez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - were accused of falsifying coronavirus documents after they arrived from Britain, a country which, according to current Government restrictions, requires a 14-day quarantine period.

The quartet is said to have claimed they have not passed through Britain in the last 14 days.

Brazilian health officials subsequently stormed onto the pitch at the Corinthians Arena minutes after the game began to detain the Premier League foursome, with the match then suspended.

"By decision of the match referee, the match organised by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended," read the CONMEBOL statement.

"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed.

"These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations.

"The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition.

"All decisions concerning its organisation and development are the exclusive power of that institution."

The Argentinian team was forced to leave the stadium following the suspension of the match ©Getty Images

The pitch invasion sparked heated clashes from officials, coaches and players on both sides.

Argentina's Lionel Messi was heard shouting at a health officer, "We've been here for three days, we were waiting to play the match, why didn't you come earlier?"

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency said: "These players arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas.

"The flight landed in Guarulhos [Sao Paulo].

"They declared that they had not been in any of the four countries which are restricted for the past 14 days.

"Anvisa was warned about supposedly false information given by these players.

"After that, Anvisa sent a notification to CIEVS [in charge of Sao Paolo's COVIDd-19 restrictions].

"We have to clarify that false information given to Brazilian authorities might be infractions of health laws of the country and might be an infraction of our criminal law."

FIFA has weighed in on the situation, announcing disciplinary action is being discussed.

"FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world," a statement read.

"The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA.

"This information will be analysed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course."

The CONMEBOL is yet to announce the date of the rescheduled match.

Elsewhere, Guinea's World Cup Qualifying game against Morocco was postponed after a military coup unfolded in the West African country.

The visitors reportedly managed to leave the country safely after being confined in a hotel as gunshots were heard nearby.

Guinea's President, Alpha Condé was detained by mutinous soldiers the day before the game.

Members of Guinea's armed forces were celebrating following Condé's arrest as chaos came down upon Conakry ©Getty Images

A few hours later heavy gunfire was heard near the Presidential palace in the capital of Conakry.

Soldiers then announced on state television that the Government had been dissolved.

"The political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile," the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a statement announcing the qualifier had been postponed "to ensure safety" of players and match officials.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Sochaux’s Florentin Pogba, the brother of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, are currently unable to return to their clubs.

A new date for the game has not yet been announced by CAF.