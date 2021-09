New Perry Barr railway station on track for Birmingham 2022 as West Midlands Deputy Mayor pays visit

Redevelopment of the Perry Barr railway station in the north of Birmingham is on track to be completed by the start of next year’s Commonwealth Games, after a recent visit by Councillor Bob Sleigh, the Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands.

Sleigh signed steel girders that form part of the new station building during his attendance at the site.

The station is located around one mile from the Alexander Stadium, which is due to serve as the venue for the Opening and Closing ceremonies and the athletics events at Birmingham 2022.

The West Midlands Combined Authority expects the renovations to be complete by next spring.

The new Perry Barr station will be fully accessible, including lifts and stairs to the platforms, and will have a ticket office, toilets and baby changing facilities.

It has been closed since May, when Galliford Try was awarded a £10 million ($14 million/€12 million) contract to build the new station.

Approval for the revamp was granted by Birmingham City Council in February, after a previous design drew criticism.

Sleigh told the West Midlands Combined Authority he is pleased with where the redevelopment is at.

"It was only a few weeks ago that the old station was demolished so it is encouraging to see such rapid progress being made on site," he said.

Perry Barr station is due to be completed before the start of next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©West Midlands Combined Authority

"This railway station will not only be a new gateway for visitors to Alexander Stadium for the Commonwealth Games next year, but also provide a more welcoming and accessible facility for residents of Perry Barr for years to come."

"This investment in rail and bus travel will be complemented by the development of the Sprint rapid bus route on the A34 and new cycling and walking routes to offer residents alternatives to the car and help the region achieve its ambition to be net-zero carbon by 2041."

The Deputy Mayor’s views were echoed by Chaman Lal, Birmingham City Council’s Cabinet advisor for major transport projects.

"I’m pleased to see the progress being made on the new station," he said.

"The project is a key part of our overall aim to better connect Perry Barr to other parts of the city, as well as to improve the way people move around the area, giving priority to public transport, pedestrians, and cyclists.

"This will benefit residents and the travelling public not only during the Commonwealth Games, but well into the future."

Work is expected to begin shortly on redeveloping a bus interchange at the nearby One Stop Shopping Centre, which is included among Birmingham City Council’s wider £500 million ($690 million/€580 million) investment in the Perry Barr area.

New homes and community facilities are also planned.

Birmingham 2022 is due to run from July 28 to August 8.