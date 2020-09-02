Imola has been confirmed as the replacement host of this year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships, with only the elite races set to take place.

The Italian city is scheduled to host the World Championships from September 24 to 27.

The UCI was forced to search for a new host after initial plans to hold the event in Aigle–Martigny were cancelled due to the Swiss Government's extension of a ban on events involving more than 1,000 people.

Competition was due to take place from September 20 to 27 near the UCI's headquarters in Aigle, but the Swiss ban was extended last month until September 30.

The ban had been in place in the country since February in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The UCI confirmed the competition schedule has been adapted due to the pandemic, with only the elite road races and time trial events set to take place.

The governing body said the majority of the top athletes in the elite men's and women's categories are already in Europe.

Junior and under-23 riders, in a significant number of cases, would not be able to travel to Italy due to travel restrictions imposed in numerous countries, the UCI added.

Limiting the programme to the elite categories means a large majority of young athletes will not be unfairly prevented from having the possibility to participate in the age group competitions, it is claimed.

Imola was selected from four bids with Peccioli and Alba Adriatica in Italy also submitting files to the UCI, along with Haute-Saône in France.

The new venue for the 2020 UCI Road World Championships is Imola - Emilia Romagna! 🇮🇹



🗓Sep 24-27th

🌈 Featuring only elites races in the ITT & Road Race.

📄 More info 🔗 https://t.co/mIixxS4QPm#Imola2020 pic.twitter.com/zrqwpyBvSc — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 2, 2020

"I congratulate the Imola Organising Committee for the excellent quality of its bidding file which it succeeded in producing in a short lapse of time," said David Lappartient, UCI President.

"I would also like to thank the three other candidates Peccioli, Alba Adriatica and Haute-Saône who also sent solid files to the UCI.

"It was not an easy choice, but it goes to show that even in this difficult period that we are going through, the UCI World Championships are still very attractive for cities and their regions.

"Although the award of the 2020 UCI Road World Championships to Imola is excellent news, my thoughts also go to the Aigle-Martigny Organising Committee whom I sincerely thank for its commitment and the quality of our collaboration over the last two years.

"The award of the UCI Road World Championships in Italy this year is of great symbolic value for the UCI.

"In a country that suffered enormously from the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to confront it effectively and with courage, the staging of our leading annual event will, in its own way, be a sign of a return to normal in a region where the health situation is now under control.

"I am convinced that the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola will allow us all, despite the difficult current situation, to witness a great sporting festival.

"I invite you all to follow this event in Italy, true cycling territory, on one of the most challenging circuits in the history of the UCI Road World Championships.

"I look forward to watching these races which promise to be magnificent."

The UCI were forced to look for a new host after the World Championships in Aigle-Martigny were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The revised World Championships are set to begin with the women's individual time trial on September 24, with the men's event held the following day.

The women's elite road race is due to take place on September 26, followed by the men's on September 27 to conclude the event.

The start and finish of all the events is set to be the Imola racing circuit.

The UCI say the routes proposed by the Organising Committee will have an "extremely challenging" character, with the road races held on a 28.8 kilometre circuit with two climbs.

The men's road race will feature nine laps, with the field completing 259.2km and a total of nearly 5,000 metres of climbing.

Five laps will be completed in the women's race, with 144km covered in total.

The UCI say the characteristics of the course have a profile comparable to that of Aigle-Martigny.

The time trial circuit will be a fairly flat 32km route.

Imola previously hosted the UCI Road World Championships in 1968, while the racetrack has hosted several Giro d'Italia stage finishes.

The UCI will be looking to mirror the European Cycling Union, which was forced to find a late replacement host for their European Championships before successfully holding the competition at Plouay last month.