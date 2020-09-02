Olympic and Paralympic venue Sea Forest Waterway is set to open for non-sports related group use on Monday (September 7).

Applications can now be made to use the Tokyo 2020 facility for miscellaneous purposes, such as cultural activities including live performances or filming for television.

This will be possible from Monday to December 28.

Sea Forest Waterway, set to host the Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoe sprint events at Tokyo 2020, has already been open for practice from last month, again until December 28.

It may also be opened for public use at some point, although this will be in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics to next year.

The 2,300 metres course is in Tokyo Bay, and is located next to a former landfill site which has been turned into a forest.

Sea Forest Waterway's 2,300 metre course is located in Tokyo Bay ©Getty Images

A permanent grandstand seats 2,000 people, but during the Games a temporary structure will be used, increasing the capacity to 16,000.

There had been initial doubts as to whether Sea Forest Waterway would be used for the Games, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in 2016 suggesting a venue change due to fears of a ballooning budget.

Eventually, it was determined it would actually cost more to abandon the plans.

Preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue, with the Olympics now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Numerous measures are set to be in place to counter COVID-19, while organisers have pledged to hold simplified Games to reduce the financial impact of the postponement.