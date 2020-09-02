Dongdao Creative Branding Group has been announced as the official brand design services partner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The partnership was announced at a press conference at the Beijing 2022 headquarters, attended by vice-president and secretary general Han Zirong and deputy secretary general He Jianghai.

Dongdao chairman Xie Jianjun was also present.

The company, one of the leading brands in China's creativity industry, will assist with Beijing 2022's cultural activity planning and the identity of the Games.

"As a key element of the modern Olympic Movement, culture has always been an indispensable part of the Olympic Games," said Beijing 2022 culture and ceremonies department director General Zhao Wei.

"Together with Dongdao, Beijing 2022 will stay committed to upgrading the quality and service level of the brand, identity and look programme, and strive to deliver world-class work which will not only reflect the features of our time and nationality, but also go down in the history of Olympics."

Dongdao will help with the brand identity of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Dongdao has previously been involved with other sporting events in China, including the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

"It is an honour for Dongdao to be the official brand design services exclusive supplier of the Beijing 2022 Games," said Xie.

"Along with its 10 subsidiaries, Dongdao will spare no efforts in supporting Beijing 2022 to deliver a successful Games rich in Chinese style and design."

Beijing 2022 has now signed 34 corporate sponsors.

The Games are scheduled for February 4 to 20, 2022.