The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) has confirmed its intention to host four different continental events in 2021.

Members of the ASBC Competition Commission discussed plans for next year at their latest virtual meeting.

The ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships has been earmarked to take place between the end of January and the beginning of February.

India was awarded the event in February of this year, with competition initially scheduled to take place in November and December.

Boxing Federation of India secretary general Jay Kowli confirmed last month the Championships would be moved to a date in 2021 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Competition Commission also hopes the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships can be held in March.

The ASBC Asian Schoolgirls and Schoolboys Boxing Championships could take place in September, followed by the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in November.

The ASBC discussed the 2021 events at their latest competition meeting ©ASBC

Participants in the meeting discussed the COVID-19 situation in their countries and the training possibilities of their national teams.

All National Federations are now required to track the situation over the next two months, which will allow an assessment on the safety of boxers, coaches and officials planning to attend the upcoming events.

The Competition Commission suggested that training and sparring camps, as well as local events, could be the focus of the next few weeks to allow boxers to regain their confidence in the ring.

Training programmes for developing Asian countries and wildcard participation in major events were among the other topics discussed during the meeting.