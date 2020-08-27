World Taekwondo has created an integrity unit to centralise functions related to anti-doping, anti-corruption, anti-manipulation of competition, safeguarding and control mechanisms for enhanced transparency.

The unit, in collaboration with the World Taekwondo Integrity Committee, will conduct research into integrity-related best practice among the Olympic Movement and the international sports community to enhance World Taekwondo's governance.

It will also manage relations with sporting entities and key governing and regulatory bodies in Switzerland and Europe, and identify and develop strategies with which World Taekwondo can contribute to sustainability.

Staff will operate out of World Taekwondo's office in Lausanne.

"By creating the integrity unit, World Taekwondo will be better positioned to develop the policies needed to ensure that we are at the cutting edge of good governance," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"With the unit based in Lausanne, in the heart of the Olympic Movement, we will be able to learn from international best practice and also share World Taekwondo’s activities and contribution with the sports community."

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue claimed the new integrity unit would help the organisation learn from international best practice ©THF

It was also announced the World Taekwondo liaison office will centralise value-based projects.

This includes humanitarian activities through the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation, inclusiveness through the World Taekwondo Para-taekwondo division, and safety through the medical division.

World Taekwondo recently ranked in the second-highest group in the third Association of Summer Olympic International Federations governance review.

The international governing body scored 140 points, an increase from 83 in 2017 and 108 in 2018.

Transparency was World Taekwondo’s highest-scoring area with 34, followed by 30 for development and 27 for democracy.

It achieved scores of 26 and 23 for control mechanisms and integrity, respectively.