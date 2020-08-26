Plans have been put in place for autonomous robo-taxis to be used for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after a new partnership between systems developers DeepRoute and electric vehicle pioneers Cao Cao mobility was formed.

Cao Cao will look to integrate its partners new level four self-driving system - which has second generation sensing - into its electric vehicles at the Games.

It is part of the company's aim to make transportation safer and more efficient.

Asian Games athletes and guests will be able to use the Cao Cao app to hail the vehicles to get to event sites.

DeepRoute's technology also includes high definition mapping, perception sensors, planning and control, simulation systems and cloud technology.

A roof-box design will be on top of the car fitted with seven cameras, three sensors, a navigation system and GPS antennas all with built-in 5-G support, according to Traffic Technology Today.

We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Cao Cao Mobility, a strategically invested business of Geely Technology Group. We’ll be working together to advance the autonomous vehicles deployed during the 2022 Asian Games. See you then. https://t.co/6TTaejR4yz — DeepRoute.ai (@DeepRoute_ai) August 24, 2020

"Our partnership with DeepRoute reinforces our shared vision of making transportation safer, connected and accessible as we work together to develop the highest-performing and safest autonomous vehicles," said Jinliang Liu, chairman of Cao Cao Mobility.

"As the chief partner of the 2022 Asian Games, we are excited to have the athletes and guests experience riding in autonomous robo-taxis, which will be the primary mode of transportation in the not-so distant future."

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the third time that China hosts the Asian Games, having previously done so in 1990 in Beijing and 2010 in Guangzhou.

It will be the 19th edition of the Games and is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 2022.

Hangzhou 2022 will also host the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games, which are due to take place from October 9 to 15 2022.