JOC President confirms Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame to be placed on display from next month

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yasuhiro Yamashita has confirmed the Olympic Flame will be placed on public display at the country’s Olympic Museum from next month.

Local reports suggested organisers would place the Olympic Flame on display again at the Japan Olympic Museum, located next to the new National Stadium.

The museum features replicas of the cauldron of each of the three Olympic Games Japan has hosted - Tokyo 1964, Sapporo 1972 and Nagano 1998.

Yamashita has now confirmed the Flame will be placed on display.

"I would be happy if as many people as possible could feel hope through the exhibition of the torch," Yamashita said.

The Olympic Flame will be kept inside a lantern, with visitors required to book in advance to visit the museum.

The museum is expected to restrict the number of entrants to 60 people per 30 minutes, with the aim of reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections.

JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita said he hoped people would visit the flame at the museum ©Getty Images

The Olympic Flame, placed in an undisclosed location in Japan back in April, is expected to be on display from September 1.

This followed the Flame being removed from public display as one of the measures designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe declaring a state of emergency.

Reports have also suggested the Flame could be moved to other locations prior to the Torch Relay next year for the rescheduled Olympic Games.

The original Torch Relay schedule is expected to be maintained.

The Olympics were postponed to next year just two days before the Torch Relay was due to start in Fukushima in March.

Should Tokyo 2020 organisers proceed with their original plans, the Torch Relay would last for 121 days.

It would begin on March 25 at the J-Village National Football Training Centre in Fukushima Prefecture.

The rescheduled Olympics are due to take place until August 8 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.