Bidder pays more than $200,000 to drive off with Jordan's old Mercedes

A Mercedes-Benz featured in The Last Dance is the latest piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia to have fetched a six-figure sum at an auction.

The 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser was sold by the double Olympic gold medallist several years ago but had recently been acquired by Beverly Hills Car Club (BHCC).

With the recent upsurge in interest in items relating to Jordan as a result of the hit Netflix documentary broadcast earlier this year, they took the opportunity to list the car on eBay.

It had a starting bid of $23 (£18/€20) – Jordan’s famous number when he appeared in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Chicago Bulls – with an estimated sale price of $76,000 (£58,000/€64,000).

By the time the auction closed yesterday the final sale price for the metallic navy-blue car that appeared in The Last Dance with Jordan behind the wheel had attracted 177 bids with the winner having to pay $202,000 (£154,700/€171,500).

Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes just sold for $202,200. Bidding started at $23 pic.twitter.com/bPLPl8NuX2 — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) August 23, 2020

At the height of his record-breaking career, the double Olympic gold medallist invested his big salary and mega Nike deal into an impressive car collection.

Alongside the Mercedes Benz, Jordan also boasted the Ferrari Testarossa, the Porsche 911 and an Aston Martin DB7.

The Mercedes-Benz had about 157,000 miles on it and includes some items considered luxurious at the time.

These included power windows, heated seats and air conditioning.

According to the BHCC's description of the vehicle, Jordan's name still shows up on the dashboard when the car is switched on.

A Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan in the 1997-1998 NBA season and once owned by actress Penny Marshall has sold for $240,000 at auction ©Robert Edwards Auctions

Raising even more money in another recent auction was Jordan’s game-worn 1997-1998 Bulls jersey, which sold for $240,000 (£184,000/€204,000) at a sale organised by Robert Edwards Auctions.

This is the jersey in which he had led the Bulls to three back-to-back NBA Championships.

The jersey, worn in an April 7 1998 win over the Washington Wizards in which Jordan scored 30 points, also carries his autograph.

It was originally purchased at a 2005 Bulls charity auction by the late Penny Marshall, an actress and director best known for starring in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and cult film A League of Their Own.

Earlier this month, a pair of Jordan's Nike trainers sold for a record $615,000 (£470,000/€520,000) at an online auction organised by Christie's and Stadium Goods.

Such is the demand for Jordan memorabilia now even a photocopy of his first-ever contract with the Bulls sold for $57,068 (£43,680/€48,490) at auction.