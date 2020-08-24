The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has partnered with Croatian channel Sport TV in an attempt to boost the sport's profile in Croatia.

One match from the 2019 Teqball World Championships has been broadcast in the channel each week.

A six-week run of matches being aired reached its climax with the mixed doubles final between Brazil and Hungary.

Brazilians Natalia Guitler and Marcos Viera were victorious, beating the hosts.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Sport TV to help build the profile of teqball in Croatia," FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr said.

FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr cited Champions League and Premier League winner Dejan Lovren having his own teq table as proof of teqball's profile growing in Croatia ©Getty Images

"The channel is watched by millions of passionate sports fans, particularly football fans, and this exposure in an emerging teqball market is really valuable.

"Teqball is growing in popularity every day in Croatia, and star national team defender Dejan Lovren even has his own table!

"We’re pleased with the number of people that tuned in to watched teqball and we’re excited to use this as a springboard for further growth."

As well as being shown in full, the teqball matches were also used in round-up shows and FITEQ says that almost 50,000 people were watching the content at its peak.