Mohamed Iruan Zulkifli has been elected as the new President of the Malaysian Boxing Federation during the organisation's 28th general meeting.

Zulkifli, who is from Perak State, will hold the role for the next two years until 2022.

President of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) and vice-president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Anas Alotaiba led the congratulations to Zulkifli, who previously served as the Malaysian Boxing Federation's vice-president.

Zulkifli is planning to hire a foreign coach for the Malaysian elite national boxing team to develop the skills of the boxers and the local trainers.

The team's focus is currently on the next edition of the Southeast Asian Games, due to take place in Vietnam in November and December 2021.

Wan Abdul Hamid has been elected as the new Deputy President of the Malaysian Boxing Federation ©ASBC

Following his appointment, Zulkifli said he was hopeful that the Chief Minister’s Cup in Perak and the Malaysia Cup, due to be held in October and December respectively, will go ahead as scheduled.

The Malaysian Boxing Federation also elected Wan Abdul Hamid as Deputy President.

Hamid became vice-president of the federation in 2002, and following his lengthy service in this position he was appointed as Deputy President during its general meeting.

The ASBC describe Hamid as "Malaysia's boxing engine" and welcomed his appointment to the Deputy President's post.

"Mr Hamid will be strengthening Malaysia’s boxing life more actively with his new position in the near future and the ASBC management believes that it will be a start of a fantastic era in the Southeast Asian country," said the ASBC.