USA Gymnastics has voiced its support for a statement on sexual violence in sport from the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM).

The statement focuses on raising awareness of sexual violence in the sports medicine community to prevent its recurrence.

It is the product of collaboration between members of the AMSSM Sexual Violence in Sport Task Force, a body of sports medicine physicians convened in July 2019 to address the problem of sexual violence in sport.

USA Gymnastics medical staff will undergo enhanced education based on the points set forth in AMSSM’s position statement.

"USA Gymnastics is proud to support AMSSM in the important work of educating sports medicine professionals on sexual violence in sport," said Kim Kranz, USA Gymnastics’ chief of athlete wellness.

"Athlete health, wellness and safety are paramount to our mission and foundational to creating the sport experiences our athletes deserve.

"Our work with AMSSM will help strengthen our efforts in this space while reinforcing our commitment to keeping athletes safe."

USA Gymnastics’ chief of athlete wellness Kim Kranz claimed the organisation's work with AMSSM would help keep athletes safe ©USA Gymnastics

AMSSM is working with a number of sport organisations across the United States to create safe environments for all athletes in sports medicine and clinical settings.

"Sexual violence has no place in sports or our society," AMSSM President Tracy Ray said.

"AMSSM is pleased to provide guidance and support to USA Gymnastics with the hope that this position statement will help guide physicians and medical teams caring for athletes at every level."

USA Gymnastics has a tarnished image due to the heinous crimes of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

More than 350 women are thought to have been abused by Nassar, who was given an effective life sentence by a Michigan court in 2018.

Recent Netflix documentary Athlete A alleges that USA Gymnastics ignored the sexual abuse by Nasser, despite athletes coming forward to complain about the physician's misconduct.

The documentary suggests that the governing body was more interested in profit than the welfare of its gymnasts.