A monument to the Soviet Union's Olympic high jump gold medallist Valery Brumel was unveiled today at a special ceremony in Moscow.

The ceremony to honour Brumel, winner of the gold medal at Tokyo 1964, took place at the Novodevichy cemetery, where the athlete has been buried since his death more than 17 years ago.

Among those attending the event was Brumel's widow Svetlana and Russia's current high jump star, three-time world champion Maria Lasitskene.

The monument was created by the sculptor Vyacheslav Piliper.

Brumel was only 18 when he won the Olympic silver medal at Rome 1960, clearing the same height as team-mate Robert Shavlakadze but having to settle for the runners-up spot having taken more attempts.

But Brumel was unstoppable after that.

Between 1961 and 1963, he broke the world record in the high jump six times, improving it from 2.23 metres to 2.28m.

He also won the high jump at the 1961 and 1963 Universiade in Sofia and Porto Alegre respectively and 1962 European Championships in Belgrade.

Brumel's domination was completed at Tokyo 1964 when he won the Olympic gold medal.

The following year, however, after going the season unbeaten he was involved in a serious motorcycle crash and suffered a multiple fracture in his right foot.

Valeriy Brumel won the Olympic high jump at Tokyo 1964 to add to the six world records he set during his career ©Getty Images

There were fears it would be amputated before a doctor managed to save it.

Brumel had a further 29 surgeries and finally retired in 1970.

Brumel turned to acting and writing.

He starred in the film Sport, Sport, Sport, released in 1970, and wrote the script for Pravo na pryzhok, meaning "The right on a jump", in 1973.

Brumel also wrote numerous novels and plays, including in 1979 the novel Don't Change Yourself, which was translated into seven languages.

"At the age of 16, I read the book Don't Change Yourself, and Brumel's fortitude became a real example for me," Lasitskene said at today's ceremony.

"He taught me to fight for my cause and come out of this struggle as a winner.

"For us he is a great person and an athlete, it is an honour for me to be here today."

Brumel died at the age of only 60 in 2003.

He was posthumously inducted in to the International Association of Athletics Federations - now World Athletics - Hall of Fame in 2004.