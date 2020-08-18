More than 100 sporting personalities from Belarus, including Olympic medallists, have signed an open letter calling for the results of last week’s controversial Presidential election, which Alexander Lukashenko claimed he won, to be invalidated.

Athletes have also threatened to refuse to represent Belarus national teams if action is not taken.

"We categorically condemn numerous facts of falsification of the election results of the President of the Republic of Belarus, and also the manifestation of gross violence by the security forces against the peaceful protesting citizens," said the letter.

"All athletes will act in solidarity, up to a possible refusal to play for the national team of the country or refusal to organise international and national sports events."

The list of signatories includes Alexandra Pankina, winner of a rowing bronze when Belarus first competed as an independent nation at the 1996 Summer Olympics, and swimmer Aleksandra Gerasimenya, who won two silver medals at London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016.

Dimitry Asanov, lightweight boxing gold medallist at the 2019 European Games held in Minsk, was among the other signatories, which also includes sports journalists and sports administrators from the country.

The signatories will also send a dossier to the International Olympic Committee and international sports federations.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is also the head of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko was re-elected President claiming an 80.23 per cent majority after the elections on August 9 amid reports of vote rigging.

Security forces were reported to have used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons to quell protests in the capital Minsk and cities across the country.

Anti-Lukashenko demonstrations have been taking place in the capital Minsk and other cities in Belarus on a daily basis since the controversial Presidential election on August 9 ©Getty Images

Online monitors reported "significant disruption" to the internet and external election observers were not present.

The European Union has called for the full results to be published.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to accept the voting figures.

In a six-point declaration, the sporting community have demanded fresh elections after "numerous facts of fraud and pressure on election commissions" during the polling period and for the new polls to be held "in accordance with international standards".

They want safeguards implemented to avoid intimidation during hustings and in the conduct of the voting.

They have also called on the Government to release all citizens who were detained in protests and for the "release and rehabilitation of all political prisoners".

Security forces used rubber bullets to quell demonstrations in the aftermath of the election.

The open letter also called upon the Government to "identify and punish those responsible for the beatings and brutal abuse of citizens detained during peaceful demonstrations".

It called for the resignation of the leaders of the security forces responsible and asked for "medical, psychological, legal and material assistance" for victims of the regime’s actions.

Minsk had been scheduled to co-host the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships with Riga in Latvia but concerns have been raised in the wake of the elections.

The International Ice Hockey Federation is meeting next month to discuss plans for the event after Latvia, whose Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš warned he cannot see how they can co-host with Belarus in the current climate, threatened to withdraw if an alternative co-host was not found.