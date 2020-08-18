Athletes must produce two negative COVID-19 tests and submit documentation confirming they have not had any symptoms for at least 14 days in order to be able to participate at International Judo Federation (IJF) competitions when they restart.

The mandatory regulations are included in the IJF's protocol for resuming events during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the governing body said would remain in place while there is still no widespread vaccination for the virus and "local infection rates allow, under strict protective measures, for events to be held".

All participants must adhere to the regulations or they could be refused entry into the event, the IJF said.

Pre-event testing for athletes, officials, coaches and other attendees is among the main protocols outlined by the IJF.

The IJF said all those involved with the competitions "must present, on arrival, at least two COVID-19 negative individual medical certificates (PCR test made max five days before arrival taken 48 hours apart) and an individual declaration of honour on the absence of symptoms for at least 14 days".

The IJF said in June that it was hoping to resume its World Judo Tour season in September ©Getty Images

Temperature checks will be in operation "at the point of entry in the country, at accommodation premises, throughout the competition venue and at any official venue of the event".

The IJF will also appoint a dedicated COVID-19 manager for each event, with the Organising Committee choosing a corresponding official to ensure the various coronavirus measures are implemented.

"The Local Organising Committee (LOC) COVID-19 manager has the right to call off the event at any point after consulting with the IJF President, IJF competition manager, the IJF COVID-19 manager and the LOC," the protocol document states.

General social distancing measures and mandatory wearing of face masks– with the only exception being athletes on the tatami, which is prohibited, and athletes in the warm-up, where it is the competitor's choice to wear one or not – are among the other rules.

The IJF is the latest organisation to publish rules and guidelines for when its major events resume following an enforced break because of the pandemic, which paint a picture of how different sport will look like when it does eventually make a full return.

The IJF said in June that it was hoping to restart its flagship World Judo Tour season next month.

The full protocol for resuming IJF events during the COVID-19 pandemic document can be read here.