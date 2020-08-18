World Skate provides further update on Tokyo 2020 qualification process

World Skate hosted an Olympic qualification update with National Federations and athletes over Zoom.

Skateboarding is due to make its debut on the sports programme at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games next year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the qualifying process.

Several qualifiers have been postponed or cancelled this year, with Rio de Janeiro's STU Open the last to go ahead successfully in November.

Both the street and park World Championships were also postponed, with both also offering Olympic opportunities.

World Skate spent March and April reviewing the qualification rules and decided to extend season two, the current Olympic qualification period, until June 29, 2021.

The best four results during this time will count towards qualification with the International Olympic Committee approving the process.

National championship scores are set to be added to the World Skate rankings quarterly, while scores from continental championships will be added to the rankings once all events have been held.

However, this has caused problems as the ability to host National Championships differs around the world.

In the Zoom meeting, World Skate confirmed that events in 2021 would be announced with a minimum notice period of 60 days.

A two-week spacing rule between events will also be applied.

"We're very thankful for the support and participation of all the National Federations, athletes and partners involved," a World Skate statement said.

"While next year is still unpredictable regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of important things have been going on behind the scenes in preparation for next year and beyond.

"Presentation highlights include an update to the National Championship results homologation process, an expanded athlete working group, and our new skateboard specific blog."